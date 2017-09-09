Last-gasp kick secures Ampthill a draw

Ampthill secured a late 21-21 draw during their trip to Moseley for the opening National One fixture of the season on Saturday.

Amps started well, dominating territory and possession but failed to trouble the scoreboard through inaccuracy.

Against the run of play, A’s turned the ball over inside Moseley’s 22, missed a tackle and allowed the home winger to run the length of the field to touch down a 15th minute converted try.

The visitors were soon back in the 22 but could only come away with a 24th minute Lawrence Rayner penalty.

The remainder of the half saw Amps generally have the better of play.

However, they had to wait until the 39th minute for another score, when Syd Blackmore crossed the whitewash from after a penalty was kicked to the corner and multiple phases followed a lineout for a 10-7 interval lead.

The second half saw a fired-up Moseley start fast. The A’s scrum imploded as the hosts drove over from a five-metre penalty for a converted try.

Front-row changes followed and the improvement was immediate as stability returned but A’s were behind, playing uphill and against the elements. The hosts maintained the pressure leading to another converted try by Jacques Le Roux who rumbled over to put Moseley up 21-10.

Amps responded by upping the work rate, leading to Rayner converting a penalty on 63 minutes.

Centre Sam Hanks then made a break in midfield before getting outside to score an unconverted try in the left corner on 74 minutes.

Trailing by three with a few minutes left, Amps produced a fine charge upfield with a Blackmore break, the hosts infringed in the tackle and Rayner stroked over the penalty that tied the scores.

Director of rugby Mark Lavery said: “We need more consistency at the scrum while the backs need to be more patient with ball in hand and more concentrated when defending”

This Saturday they host Old Albanian.