Larkin: Blues have been put through their paces

Bedford Blues have been putting the hard work in for their Championship clash at London Welsh this weekend according to backs coach Paul Larkin.

After the disappointing home defeat to Nottingham recently, Larkin told the club’s official website, the coaching staff have been looking for an improvement in both attack and defence.

He said: “The lads have returned in a positive frame of mind and can’t wait to get back out there this Saturday.

“There’s no denying it’s been a tough start and we’ve lost the games by such a narrow margin which has in some ways made it more frustrating.

“The week off has given us chance to assess where we are and enabled us to focus on specific areas.

“We’ve lost four of the games within a score and picking up losing bonus points is not what we are after.

“Of course it’s been disappointing, but we’re confident improvements are being made and at times we have played pockets of superb rugby.

“It’s consistency that we are striving for.

“This week we’ve focussed on the details and processes, for us we are concentrating on our own performance, whether that be in defence or attack.

“Getting the detail right will help with our execution and lead to better outcomes.

“We’re not far away from clicking, it’s inches rather than yards.

After Blues make the trip to the improving Exiles, they are then back at Goldington Road to host London Scottish and Larkin wants a performance in front of their own fans.

He added: “It’s just one game at a time.

“London Welsh will be a big test this Saturday, and then it will be great to run back out at home next Friday against Scottish and put in a performance to be proud of in front of the home faithful.

“The support has been fantastic and hopefully we can get it right and repay those fans.”