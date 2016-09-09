Hynes: Blues won’t shirk Jersey challenge

Bedford have named their 22 man squad which will be setting off over the English Channel this weekend to take on Jersey Reds.

While the Blues may not have got their season off to the start that they would have hoped for as they lost 26-17 at home to Cornish Pirates last weekend, there were still plenty of positives to take from the game.

Looking ahead to the fixture, Blues forwards coach Martin Hynes said: “There was a real flatness around the team after last Saturday’s game as the lads felt that they had let themselves down.

“Everyone wanted to start the season on a high, especially in front of our home supporters, but we made some mistakes and were punished for them.

“We’ve looked over the video this week and while we can’t make any excuses for the result, we learnt some valuable lessons and have addressed them this week.

“The great thing about rugby is that games come thick and fast and we have an immediate opportunity to put things right this weekend.

“We know it’ll be a tough task over in Jersey as they have a really strong squad and will be on a high after a good victory last week, but we never shirk away from a challenge and everyone is really looking forward to the match.”

The Blues make a handful of changes from the team that started against the Cornish Pirates last weekend with Matt Gallagher, Tom Farrell and Myles Dorrian all starting in the backs while Hayden Thompson-Stringer, Dave Spelman and Ed Taylor all begin up front.

Jason Hill also starts in place of Justin Blanchet who went off injured early on in the game against the Pirates but should be available for selection next weekend.

Starting line-up: 15. Matt Gallagher; 14. Elliot Clement-Hill; 13. Tom Farrell; 12. Michael Le Bourgeois (c); 11. Dean Adamson; 10. Myles Dorrian; 9. Jordan Burns; 1. Hayden Thompson-Stringer; 2. Jacob Fields; 3. Dave Spelman; 4. Will Carrick-Smith; 5. Ed Taylor; 6. Jason Hill; 7. Josh Buggea; 8. Ben Adams.

Replacements: 16. George Edgson; 17. Jack Culverhouse; 18. Chris Judge; 19. Mike Howard; 20. Tom James; 21. Jake Sharp; 22. George Perkins.