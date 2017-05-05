Howard names his Legends side for testimonial

There will be a host of Bedford Blues legends on display at Goldington Road tomorrow as the club bids a fond farewell to long-serving lock Mike Howard.

Howard, 31, has been a mainstay of the second row since joining from North Walsham after a successful trial in 2008 and he has played a huge role in the Blues' successes ever since.

With well over 200 Blues appearances to his name, Howard has been a true stalwart of the club and has named a fantastic Legends side to take on Bedford during his testimonial which kicks off at 3pm.

Following the game there will be plenty of shenanigans in the Scrum Bar with live music along with an auction including a framed England jersey signed by Dylan Hartley and a framed and signed 2016/17 Saracens shirt, plus a raffle with prizes including full hospitality at the 2017 Dunlop MSA Touring Car Championship, a signed Gloucester shirt, a Woburn Country Foods selection box and much more.

Speaking about the game, which is being sponsored by Bullerwell Independent Insurance Brokers, Howard said: "I'm delighted to be honoured with a testimonial game and the chance to say a final farewell to everyone at Goldington Road.

"Bedford Blues has been a huge part of my life and I cannot thank everyone involved with the club enough for their support and encouragement over the years.

"I'm also extremely grateful to all of the players who will be donning a Legends jersey for the afternoon. I've had the privilege to play alongside - and against - some wonderful players over the years, and I'm sure that everyone will have a fantastic afternoon. I know I will!"

Howard's Legends

15. James Pritchard

14. Henry Staff

13. Brendan Burke

12. Corey Hircock

11. Mark Kohler

10. Jake Sharp

9. Conor Tupai

1. Dan Seal

2. Chris Locke

3. Phil Boulton

4. Mike Howard (c)

5. Paul Tupai

6. Gregor Gillanders

7. Sacha Harding

8. Brett Daynes

Replacements:

16. Nico Steenkamp

17. Tom Williams

18. John Harlock

19. Chris Howard

20. Heath Stevens

21. Willie Priestley

22. Nick Walshe

23. Ryan Owen

You can enjoy the afternoon of rugby by making a £10 donation from adults and a £2 donation from children on the Goldington Road gate.