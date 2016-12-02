Hodge to make first Blues start at Carnegie

Bedford Blues will be heading up the M1 this evening to face high flying Yorkshire Carnegie in the Greene King IPA Championship.

It’s been a Jekyll and Hyde couple of weeks for the Blues who put in a huge performance to pick up a bonus point win at London Welsh a fortnight ago before relinquishing a 10 point lead to lose 13-10 at home to London Scottish last weekend.

Heading into tonight’s encounter with second placed Yorkshire Carnegie, the Blues make five changes to their starting line-up with Matt Gallagher, George Perkins and Jake Sharp starting in the backs while Camilo Parilli-Ocampo gets the nod at loosehead prop.

Byron Hodge makes his first start in a Bedford jersey as he replaces Mike Howard who picked up a shoulder injury during last week’s defeat to London Scottish.

Blues: 15. Matt Gallagher; 14. George Perkins; 13. Michael LeBourgeois (c); 12. Tom Griffiths; 11. Dean Adamson; 10. Jake Sharp; 9. Tom Whiteley; 1. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo; 2. Jacob Fields; 3. Christian Judge; 4. Will Carrick-Smith; 5. Byron Hodge; 6. Ed Taylor; 7. Josh Buggea; 8. Ben Adams.

Replacements: 16. Dan George; 17. Jack Culverhouse; 18. Billy Walker; 19. Paul Tupai; 20. Jason Hill; 21. Jordan Burns; 22. Myles Dorrian.