Fields is full of praise for Blues defence

Bedford Blues’ try scoring hooker Jacob Fields praised his side’s defensive display as they triumphed 17-16 over Rotherham Titans on Friday night.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Fields said: “It was a very tough game, Rotherham have a very big pack and they were relentless in coming forward.

“But I thought that managed to contain them, move them around and then make full use of our kicking game. We persevered and we got the win and that was the most important thing.

“Credit to our backs, they landed some quality kicks and we made great yards because of it.

“Our set-piece functioned a lot better tonight and while our scrum isn’t the finished article, there were a lot of positives to take from the performance.

“The defence was unbelievable – particularly in the second half.

“Now we turn our attention to the British & Irish Cup against Newport Gwent Dragons and it’ll be good to take on some new opposition, put the league to one side and try to continue the winning ways.”