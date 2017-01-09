Farrell leaves Blues for Connacht

Bedford Blues are disappointed to announce that centre Tom Farrell has left the club to join Pro 12 side Connacht with immediate effect.

Farrell, 22, has made 12 appearances for the Goldington Road side since joining in the summer from London Irish with his last being against his former club.

Speaking about the departure, Blues Director of Rugby Mike Rayer told the club’s official websited: “The timing of Tom’s departure isn’t great to say the least especially as recently he had started to show glimpses of why we signed him.

“He has been a really valued member of the squad and has worked incredibly hard this season, I guess that’s why Connacht came calling.

“Despite every effort on our part to keep Tom, the chance to go back to Ireland and to his hometown club proved too much of a heartfelt draw for him. We certainly hope it works out for him.

“In the meantime there is still lots to play for this season and although this leaves us short of numbers behind the scrum, our senior players will have to step up and fill the role.

“We will continue to look for a replacement and make sure we bring in someone who will add value.”

Bedford are back in action on Saturday as they welcome Yorkshire Carnegie to Goldington Road in the British and Irish Cup.

