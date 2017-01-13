Eight changes for Blues as they host Yorkshire Carnegie

Bedford Blues have announced their team for the crucial British & Irish Cup fixture with Yorkshire Carnegie that kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

The teams have faced off twice already this season with the visitors holding a 2-0 victory with wins in the cup and league up in Yorkshire,.

However, Saturday is the first game of the New Year at Goldington Road and the Blues will be looking to kick off 2017 in fine fashion in front of their own fans.

There are eight changes from the team that took on London Irish a fortnight ago as Piers O’Conor, Pat Tapley, Ollie Dodge, Tom Griffiths and Elliot Clements-Hill returning to the backs while Camilo Parilli-Ocampo, Billy Walker and Byron Hodge all start up front.

Starting line-up:

15. Piers O’Conor

14. Pat Tapley

13. Ollie Dodge

12. Tom Griffiths

11. Elliot Clement-Hill

10. Jake Sharp (c)

9. Tom James

1. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo

2. Dan George

3. Billy Walker

4. Will Carrick-Smith

5. Byron Hodge

6. Justin Blanchet

7. Ben Adams

8. Jason Hill

Replacements:

16. Charley Robinson

17. Christian Judge

18. Jack Culverhouse

19. Ed Taylor

20. Josh Buggea

21. Tom Whiteley

22. Myles Dorrian