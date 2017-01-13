Eight changes for Blues as they host Yorkshire Carnegie

Bedford Blues have announced their team for the crucial British & Irish Cup fixture with Yorkshire Carnegie that kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.
The teams have faced off twice already this season with the visitors holding a 2-0 victory with wins in the cup and league up in Yorkshire,.
However, Saturday is the first game of the New Year at Goldington Road and the Blues will be looking to kick off 2017 in fine fashion in front of their own fans.
There are eight changes from the team that took on London Irish a fortnight ago as Piers O’Conor, Pat Tapley, Ollie Dodge, Tom Griffiths and Elliot Clements-Hill returning to the backs while Camilo Parilli-Ocampo, Billy Walker and Byron Hodge all start up front.
Starting line-up:
15. Piers O’Conor
14. Pat Tapley
13. Ollie Dodge
12. Tom Griffiths
11. Elliot Clement-Hill
10. Jake Sharp (c)
9. Tom James
1. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo
2. Dan George
3. Billy Walker
4. Will Carrick-Smith
5. Byron Hodge
6. Justin Blanchet
7. Ben Adams
8. Jason Hill
Replacements:
16. Charley Robinson
17. Christian Judge
18. Jack Culverhouse
19. Ed Taylor
20. Josh Buggea
21. Tom Whiteley
22. Myles Dorrian