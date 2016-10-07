Dodge always felt a first Bedford win was coming

Blues centre Ollie Dodge always felt a first Championship win of the season was coming.

The Goldington Road side managed their opening triumph at the fifth time of asking, and speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “You could say that the monkey is off the back a little bit, but it is a funny one.

“Over the last few games we haven’t got the win but as players, we felt that we had made good gains and it was all coming together.

“It was good to get out there and get the win but we know that we left a lot of points out there and that’s something that we’ll have to put right going forward.

“It was good for the team to score a few tries as well.

“The plan was to hit them hard, tire them out a little and then get the ball wide to the fast boys to finish and they did just that. It worked well.

“Full credit to Richmond though, they’ve had a tough run of games but they fought hard until to the end and it won’t be long until they get a victory.”