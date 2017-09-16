Clements-Hill replaces Packman in late change for Blues

Bedford have been forced into a late change for their match at Ealing Trailfinders this afternoon as Howard Packman has withdrawn from the starting XV due to injury and been replaced by Elliot Clements-Hill.

Both teams have made the best possible start to the Championship campaign with two bonus points win and a cracking afternoon is in store as each side looks to continue winning ways.

Blues go into Saturday’s game off the back of an entertaining 44-26 win over London Scottish at Goldington Road last weekend.

A brace of tries for Packman along with one a piece for Michael Le Bourgeois, Lee Dickson, Rich Lane and Jack Nay secured the bonus point win in front of 2175 fans.

Looking ahead to the fixture, Blues forwards coach Martin Hynes said: “We’ve been really pleased with the start to the season we have made and really couldn’t have asked for much more from the lads.

“There is still plenty of work to do and a long way to go in the season and that starts this weekend with a difficult trip to Ealing.

“Ealing’s progression over the past couple of seasons has been fantastic and they play some really attractive rugby.

“We faced them four times last season and didn’t win once, so we know that we have a huge task ahead of us.

“That said, our lads are progressing each week and are full of confidence. All the ingredients are there for a great game of rugby.”

Bedford make three other changes to the starting line-up which beat London Scottish last weekend with Harry Sheppard starting at fly half while props Sean McCarthy and Alex Penny both start in place of Camilo Parilli-Ocampo and Ben Cooper who move to the bench where they are joined by Justin Blanchet who returns after a knock in pre-season.

The Blues are also delighted to announce that James Wilson has signed on a short-term contract and also takes a place on the replacements bench.

The utility back, who made 95 appearances during a five year stint with Northampton Saints and also played for the Highlanders and Chiefs in Super Rugby, will provide cover for Will Hooley who suffered a shoulder injury last weekend which will rule him out for a few games.

Starting line-up:

15. Chris Czekaj

14. Elliot Clements-Hill

13. Rich Lane

12. Michael Le Bourgeois (c)

11. Dean Adamson

10. Harry Sheppard

9. Lee Dickson

1. Sean McCarthy

2. Tom Lindsay

3. Alex Penny

4. Ed Taylor

5. Will Carrick-Smith

6. Alex Rae

7. Ben Adams

8. Jarad Williams

Replacements:

16. Jacob Fields

17. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo

18. Ben Cooper

19. Justin Blanchet

20. Jack Nay

21. Jordan Burns

22. James Wilson