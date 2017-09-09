Blues unchanged for London Scottish clash

The Greene King IPA Championship season arrives at Goldington Road this weekend as Bedford Blues welcome London Scottish in round two of the competition.

Bedford have named the same starting line-up as the one which took to the field last weekend during their victory at Richmond, while there is one change to the replacements bench as Blues switch from a four-three split to five-two with Saracens youngster Jack Nay - who has joined on dual-registration - set for his debut.

Looking ahead to the game, backs coach Paul Larkin said: “It was very pleasing for us to open the season with a good win against Richmond.

“We had an excellent attacking first half and then were really tested in defence in the second period.

“It wasn’t perfect and there has been a lot to work on during the week, but we can’t complain at a bonus point win to kick off the campaign.

“London Scottish also had a great run out against Yorkshire Carnegie picking up a good win in the process.

“They look a strong team with some outstanding players and will come to Goldington Road full of confidence.”

Starting line-up:

15. Chris Czekaj

14. Howard Packman

13. Rich Lane

12. Michael Le Bourgeois (c)

11. Dean Adamson

10. Will Hooley

9. Lee Dickson

1. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo

2. Tom Lindsay

3. Ben Cooper

4. Ed Taylor

5. Will Carrick-Smith

6. Alex Rae

7. Ben Adams

8. Jarad Williams

Replacements:

16. Jacob Fields

17. Sean McCarthy

18. Alex Penny

19. Paul Tupai

20. Jack Nay

21. Jordan Burns

22. Harry Sheppard