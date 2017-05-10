Blues snap up Saracens hooker Lindsay

Bedford Blues have announced the signing for former England Saxons hooker Tom Lindsay.

Lindsay, 29, has joined the Goldington Road club following a short spell with Saracens during which time he also impressed in a Blues jersey when playing in the Mobbs Memorial game in March.

Having come through the Academy at Saracens, Lindsay went on to make 129 appearances for Wasps and it was during this time that he was selected to represent England Saxons in the 2010 Churchill Cup.

He moved to Gloucester in 2015 and has gone on to gain Championship experience having played for London Scottish this year.

Speaking about the capture, Blue director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “To be able to sign a player of Tom’s credentials is a major boost for us as we prepare for next season.

“We’ve said goodbye to Dan George and Sam James this summer, so it was vitally important that we secured an experienced hooker and we’ve certainly done that with Tom.

“The most important factor in this signing is that Tom has shown a real desire in wanting to come to Goldington Roadd so when the opportunity to sign him from Saracens presented itself, we moved quickly.”

The capture of Tom Lindsay takes the Blues squad for 2017/18 up to 23 players following the captures of Will Hooley (Exeter Chiefs), Howard Packman (Northampton Saints), Chris Czekaj, Lee Dickson (Saints), George Edgson (Wasps), Sean McCarthy (Jersey), Alex Penny (Ealing Trailfinders), Alex Rae (Jersey) and Jarad Williams (Doncaster Knights).

Meanwhile Ben Adams, Dean Adamson, Justin Blanchet, Josh Buggea, Jordan Burns, Will Carrick-Smith, Elliot Clements-Hill, Ben Cooper, Ollie Dodge, Michael Le Bourgeois, Camilo Parilli-Ocampo, Ed Taylor and Paul Tupai have all put pen to paper on new deals.