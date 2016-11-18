Blues snap up hooker Dan George from Blackheath

Bedford Blues have announced the signing of experienced hooker Dan George from National One side Blackheath.

The 30-year-old comes straight into the Blues squad following a mini injury crisis at Goldington Road which has seen Sam James ruled out with a dislocated shoulder while George Edgson picked up a knee injury recently while on duty with Wasps .

George will be a name familiar with Blues fans as his impressive CV has seen him starring for the likes of London Welsh, Gloucester and Worcester Warriors before joining Blackheath this year.

He started his rugby career playing for Carmarthen Quins RFC, Llanelli RFC and the Scarlets before heading to England in 2008.

Speaking about the signing, Blues Director of Rugby Mike Rayer said: “Dan is a very experienced hooker who is extremely combative around the pitch and I know he is looking forward to this opportunity. I have to say though that we are incredibly grateful to Blackheath for allowing us to bring Dan to Goldington Road at such short notice.

“Sam suffered a dislocated shoulder which required surgery and unfortunately this means that he will be side-lined for several months. We don’t know the full extent of George’s injury as yet, but he is being assessed by the medical team at Wasps and it looks certain that he will not be with us for a little while.

“It has meant that we were left with just one hooker in Jacob Fields so we had to move quickly.

“Everyone at the club wishes both Sam and George a speedy recovery and we all look forward to welcoming Dan to Goldington Road.”

Bedford Blues have also recalled Development Squad hooker Charley Robinson from his spell with Bedford Athletic. Robinson was named as an unused replacement when the Blues took on Nottingham a fortnight ago, but he has now been inducted into the full squad.

Rayer added: “Charley is a hard working youngster who came through the Blues Academy and has been training with the squad since the start of pre-season.

“He has been getting valuable experience and game time up at Wentworth Drive and again we extend our sincere gratitude to all the people up at the Ath for the role they have played in his development.

“Charley also has the added ability of covering at loose head prop in an emergency as well.”