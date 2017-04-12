Blues sign Welsh winger Czekaj

Bedford Blues have added a second international to their back line with the capture of Welsh winger Chris Czekaj for the 2017/18 Championship season.

Much like Blues Director of Rugby Mike Rayer, Czekaj, 31, began playing rugby for his home town club Llandaff and then went on make over 130 appearances for the Cardiff Blues.

Czekaj has been capped internationally in every Wales age group, from U16s to U21s until gaining his first senior cap, as well as a try, against Canada in June 2005.

Despite suffering a broken leg during the second test match against Australia in 2007, he spent the next year recovering and rehabilitating before going on to collect a total of nine international honours.

Speaking about the signing, Blues director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “Being able to welcome a player of Chris’s pedigree and experience to the club makes this another great signing for Bedford Blues and I am delighted that he has chosen to join us.

“He is a player that I know very well from when he came through the Academy at Cardiff, so when I heard he was available I immediately got in touch.

“Chris has a wealth of experience on the wing, centre and at fullback and I’m sure that he will add a lot of value to next season’s squad.”

Czekaj added: “It is a real pleasure for me to be able to sign for a club as great as Bedford and I’m really looking forward to linking up with all the lads in pre-season.

“Mike is someone that I know very well from Cardiff and as soon as he got in touch I was keen to link up with him once again. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the way Bedford play and I’m really excited about this new chapter in my playing career.”

The capture of Chris Czekaj moves the Blues squad for 2017/18 up to 17 players as he joins Lee Dickson (Northampton Saints), George Edgson (Wasps), Sean McCarthy (Jersey), Alex Penny (Ealing Trailfinders), Alex Rae (Jersey) and Jarad Williams (Doncaster Knights) in signing for Bedford while Ben Adams, Dean Adamson, Justin Blanchet, Jordan Burns, Will Carrick-Smith, Elliot Clements-Hill, Ben Cooper, Ollie Dodge, Michael Le Bourgeois and Paul Tupai have all penned new deals.