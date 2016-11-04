Blues relishing return to Goldington Road with Nottingham the visitors

Bedford Blues make a welcome return to Goldington Road this weekend with the expectation of plenty of fireworks on the pitch as Nottingham pay a visit in the Greene King IPA Championship.

Games between the Blues and Nottingham are much anticipated and full-bloodied affairs with both teams happy to play the conditions while looking for the opportunity to throw the ball around.

The Blues are forced through injury and unavailability into several changes to the team that slipped to a one point defeat to Ealing Trailfinders last weekend with Tom Farrell, Dean Adamson, Jake Sharp and Jordan Burns starting in the backs while Jack Culverhouse, Christian Judge, Justin Blanchet and Josh Buggea come into the pack.

There is also a place on the bench for development hooker Charley Robinson and a welcome return for Piers O’Conor who is also named in the replacements following a long injury lay-off.

Starting line-up: 15. Michael LeBourgeois (c); 14. Pat Tapley; 13. Tom Farrell; 12. Ollie Dodge; 11. Dean Adamson; 10. Jake Sharp; 9. Jordan Burns; 1. Jack Culverhouse; 2. Jacob Fields; 3. Christian Judge; 4. Mike Howard; 5. Will Carrick-Smith; 6. Justin Blanchet; 7. Josh Buggea; 8. Ben Adams.

Replacements: 16. Charley Robinson; 17. Camilo Parrilli-Ocampo; 18. Byron Hodge; 19. Ed Taylor; 20. Tom James; 21. Myles Dorrian; 22. Piers O’Conor.