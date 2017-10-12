Blues prove too strong for Titans

A powerful 34-14 victory over Rotherham gave Bedford Blues two victories on the bounce in the Greene King IPA Championship.

The Blues scored five tries on Saturday to give them a bonus point triumph, with Dean Adamson and Jordan Burns grabbing a score apiece, before Rich Lane ran in Bedford’s fifth with a superb solo effort.

The game started slowly, with the two sides battling in the midfield and the only real chance of note came in the fourth minute, when Adamson’s kick forward gave the winger something to chase, only for it to roll out of bounds.

He tried the same again just before the 10-minute mark but Titans winger Ben Foley was close enough to recover the ball to stop what could have been a score.

The opening points came from the boot of Harry Sheppard to give Bedford a 3-0 lead with 12 minutes gone.

From the kick-off Bedford then added their first try of the game, with Sheppard the architect. As he was being brought to the ground, the fly-half played in George Edgson who charged forward before laying off the ball for Burns who ran in untouched, with Sheppard adding the extras.

Rotherham then drove inside the Bedford 10-yard line but the home defence held firm to deny them any points.

A lot of battling in midfield followed but another break from the forwards set up the second try. Jarad Williams broke free and with Burns again in support, passed to the scrum-half who touched down, with Sheppard again converting.

Rotherham went forward, desperate to take some points in at the interval but were stung once more by the Blues.

With the final play of the half, some good hands from the backs saw Adamson run in for Bedford’s third try, with fullback Chris Czekaj playing in the winger just before he was brought down.

Sheppard hit the conversion to make it 24-0 at the break.

The start of the second half was all Rotherham, as they spent close to 10 minutes in Bedford territory.

They were rewarded when Jake Henry touched down, with Caolan Ryan converting.

Bedford looked to restore their advantage and were set up nicely when captain Michael Le Bourgeois broke free to put Bedford inside the Titans’ 10-yard line. From the following play, the ball was spread wide and Adamson touched down for his second of the match in the corner, to give the hosts a bonus point.

However, Bedford weren’t done yet and the best was saved for last.

With just minutes left on the clock, Lane saw some open turf ahead of him and turned on the afterburners, leaving replacement full-back Yiannis Loizias in his dust as he ran in Bedford’s fifth.

Rotherham battled back and added a try with the final play of the game, making their man advantage in the pack count after Will Carrick-Smith was sent to the sin bin.

Replacement hooker Charlie Maddison crashed over from a driving maul, before Peter Millar added the extras with the final kick of the game.

This Sunday, Bedford travel to Nottingham for the first round of the British & Irish Cup.