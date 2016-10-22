Blues name side to travel to Carnegie

Bedford Blues have named their squad to head to Selby Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon to take on Yorkshire Carnegie in Round Two of the British and Irish Cup.

The Blues got their cup campaign off to a positive start with a 46-33 bonus point win over the Dragons Premiership Select XV, but know that another tough challenge awaits them in Yorkshire against a Carnegie side who are yet to lose in the league this season.

Bedford’s Director of Rugby Mike Rayer makes a handful of changes to the team that overcame the Dragons last week with Matt Gallagher, Pat Tapley and Tom Farrell starting in the backs while Justin Blanchet comes in at flanker in place of Josh Buggea who took a knock during last week’s win.

Starting Line-Up: 15. Matt Gallagher; 14. Pat Tapley; 13. Tom Farrell; 12. Tom Griffiths; 11. George Perkins; 10. Myles Dorrian; 9. Tom Whiteley; 1. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo; 2. Sam James; 3. Christian Judge; 4. Mike Howard (c); 5. Will Carrick-Smith; 6. Ed Taylor; 7. Justin Blanchet; 8. Jason Hill.

Replacements: 16. George Edgson; 17. Jack Culverhouse; 18. Dave Spelman; 19. Byron Hodge; 20. Hayden Thompson-Stringer; 21. Tom James; 22. Jake Sharp.