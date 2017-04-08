Blues make two changes to face Carnegie

Bedford Blues have made two changes for their final home game of the season as they welcome Yorkshire Carnegie to Goldington Road this afternoon.
The two teams have already met three times this season with Bryan Redpath's men securing wins on each occasion but Bedford will be keen to stop them making it a clean sweep.
Bedford make just two changes to the team which defeated London Scottish a fortnight ago as Ollie Dodge starts at outside centre in place of Piers O'Conor while Jake Sharp gets the nod at fly half ahead of Myles Dorrian.
Starting line-up:
15. Elliot Clement-Hill
14. Pat Tapley
13. Ollie Dodge
12. Michael LeBourgeois ©
11. Dean Adamson
10. Jake Sharp
9. Jordan Burns
1. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo
2. Dan George
3. Ben Cooper
4. Will Carrick-Smith
5. Jordan Onojaife
6. Justin Blanchet
7. Josh Buggea
8. Jason Hill
Replacements:
16. Jacob Fields
17. James Hallam
18. Christian Judge
19. Mike Howard
20. Ben Adams
21. Tom James
22. Myles Dorrian