Blues make two changes to face Carnegie

Bedford Blues have made two changes for their final home game of the season as they welcome Yorkshire Carnegie to Goldington Road this afternoon.

The two teams have already met three times this season with Bryan Redpath's men securing wins on each occasion but Bedford will be keen to stop them making it a clean sweep.

Bedford make just two changes to the team which defeated London Scottish a fortnight ago as Ollie Dodge starts at outside centre in place of Piers O'Conor while Jake Sharp gets the nod at fly half ahead of Myles Dorrian.

Starting line-up:

15. Elliot Clement-Hill

14. Pat Tapley

13. Ollie Dodge

12. Michael LeBourgeois ©

11. Dean Adamson

10. Jake Sharp

9. Jordan Burns

1. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo

2. Dan George

3. Ben Cooper

4. Will Carrick-Smith

5. Jordan Onojaife

6. Justin Blanchet

7. Josh Buggea

8. Jason Hill

Replacements:

16. Jacob Fields

17. James Hallam

18. Christian Judge

19. Mike Howard

20. Ben Adams

21. Tom James

22. Myles Dorrian