Blues make just one change for Titans visit

Friday Night Lights return to Goldington Road as Bedford Blues prepare to welcome the Titans in Round Six of the Greene King IPA Championship this evening.

The Blues picked up their first victory of the season with a hard-fought 34-14 win over Richmond last weekend, but know that will count for little if they do not put in a big performance against the Titans.

Games between the two sides have always been hugely competitive and fiercely contested and the Blues will be expecting much of the same when Justin Burnell’s new-look side visit Bedford on Friday night.

Bedford make just one change from the team that defeated Richmond last weekend with Tom James coming in for Jordan Burns who took a knock in the second half while George Edgson, Hayden Thompson-Stringer and Tom Whiteley all return to the bench.

Starting line-up: 15. Michael Le Bourgeois (c); 14. Pat Tapley; 13. Tom Farrell; 12. Ollie Dodge; 11. Dean Adamson; 10. Jake Sharp; 9. Tom James; 1. Jack Culverhouse; 2. Jacob Fields; 3. Dave Spelman; 4. Mike Howard; 5. Ed Taylor; 6. Justin Blanchet; 7. Josh Buggea; 8. Ben Adams.

Replacements: 16. George Edgson; 17. Hayden Thompson-Stringer; 18. Will Carrick-Smith; 19. Christian Judge; 20. Jason Hill; 21. Tom Whiteley; 22. Myles Dorrian.