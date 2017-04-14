Blues confirm three more signings for next season

Bedford have announced that three more members of the current squad have put pen to paper on new deals which will keep them at Goldington Road for the 2017/18 season.

Prop Camillo Parilli-Ocampo along with back row stars Josh Buggea and Ed Taylor have all committed to the Blues for another campaign as Bedford look to put together an experienced squad who will push for top honours.

Speaking about the re-signings, Blues director of rugby Mike Rayer said: “To be able to have three young and talented players back in the squad next season is a real pleasure for me and I’m sure that the fans will be just as delighted.

“Cam, Josh and Ed all made huge contributions in the pack this season and are raring to once again commit to the cause.

“No-one has been happy with where we finished this season and there is a real eagerness to put things right on the field and lift the Blues back up the table.”

Prop Parilli-Ocampo joined Bedford at the beginning of the 2014/15 season from Championship neighbours Ealing Trailfinders.

The 27-year-old previously benefitted from a spell in Leicester Tigers Academy and made his Tigers first-team debut during the 2010/11 Anglo-Welsh Cup ties against Ospreys and Bath.

Standing at 6ft 2ins and weighing in at 131kg, Parilli-Ocampo was also part of Leicester’s Aviva Premiership Rugby ‘A’ League title winning side and was capped by England Students following his time with Loughborough Students in the National Leagues.

During his time with the Blues he has proven time and again what a powerhouse he is in the scrum as well as being more than happy to carry the ball forward and crashing over the line when needed.

Last season’s Player’s Player of Year Josh Buggea signed for Bedford at the beginning of the 2014/15 season from former Premiership outfit Worcester Warriors, having previously been on loan to Doncaster Knights.

Buggea is a no-nonsense flanker with pace, energy and a hard-hitting tackle and his performances on the field last year were duly noted by his peers.

This season he has continued to play with his heart on his sleeve and has continued to add plenty of momentum to the Blues pack.

Taylor, 22, was captain of Loughborough Students and has represented England at U18 and U19 levels and Wales Students.

He was also part of the Blues squad which took part in last season’s Mobbs Memorial game at Goldington Road.

Before joining the Blues last season, Taylor gained Championship experience at Rotherham Titans on a dual-registration deal while he was a member of the Worcester Warriors Academy.

Standing at 6ft 4ins tall and adding 105kg to the back row, he has become a fully integrated member of the Blues pack and shown superb leadership qualities throughout the season.

The re-signings move the Blues squad for 2017/18 up to 20 players as they join Ben Adams, Dean Adamson, Justin Blanchet, Jordan Burns, Will Carrick-Smith, Elliot Clements-Hill, Ben Cooper, Ollie Dodge, Michael Le Bourgeois and Paul Tupai in putting pen to paper on new deals while Chris Czekaj, Lee Dickson (Saints), George Edgson (Wasps), Sean McCarthy (Jersey), Alex Penny (Ealing Trailfinders), Alex Rae (Jersey) and Jarad Williams (Doncaster Knights) have all signed up.