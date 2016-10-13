Blues battle to Titans triumph

Bedford Blues produced a superb battling display to defeat Rotherham Titans 17-16 at Goldington Road on Friday night.

A downpour just before kick-off meant that the high ball kicking game was going to be used by both sides with Jake Sharp and his opposite number Will Robinson doing just that early on.

Bedford conceded an eighth minute penalty as they were caught offside and Robinson slotted the ball to give the visitors the lead.

Sharp levelled matters with a drop goal, before Titans moved 10-3 in front as Lloyd Hayes dotted down and Robinson converted.

Blues remained on the front foot though and levelled once more as Dean Adamson went over, with Sharp adding the extras.

Bedford were then in front for the first time as Jacob Fields lined-up a long throw but went short to Justin Blanchet, who sprinted forward before popping the ball back to the hooker to race over the line for a try which was converted by Sharp.

A penalty for Robinson saw Blues change ends 17-13 in front, with both side’s defences cancelling each other out.

Countless tackles were made by the Blues with Josh Buggea, Ben Adams, Ed Taylor and Mike Howard performing manfully, while Ollie Dodge and Tom Farrell snuffed out any attempted backs moves.

Tom James and Sharp tried to release Tapley, Adamson and Bourgeois, but the Titans remained secure.

Robinson’s penalty on 59 minutes cut Bedford’s lead to 17-16 as they couldn’t take the chance to extend their advantage, Sharp pulling a penalty just wide.

As Rotherham looked for a winning score, 15 home players repelled the visitors’ attack time and time again as they held on for a second successive Championship victory.