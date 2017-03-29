Blues apply the finishing touch at Scottish

Bedford Blues put in one of their most clinical showings of the season as they ran in seven tries during a 41-22 win at London Scottish on Saturday.

A brace for Dean Adamson and Jordan Burns along with a try each for Pat Tapley, Dan George and Piers O’Conor ensured the Blues left the capital with a maximum haul.

While the finishing pleased the Blues faithful, the coaching team were equally impressed with the manner in which Bedford continually soaked up pressure from the Exiles before punishing them on the break.

A swirling wind did little to help either side but the hosts started strongly and came close in the fifth minute when Jason Harries neared the line but knocked on.

From the resulting scrum, Bedford set about opening the scoring as a barnstorming attack saw the ball chipped over the top for Adamson to gather and turned on the gas to score an unconverted try.

Back came the Exiles with Dave Cherry breaking well before he was forced into conceding a penalty as the strong Bedford defence did their job.

The Exiles continued to knock on the door with a series of lineouts giving them good territory, but again the Blues held firm before coming away with the ball and then winning an important penalty in the 20th minute.

Bedford secured the ball and spread it out wide where an overlap had been created for Tapley to dot down in the corner and make it 10-0.

Scottish knew they needed a way back into it and they went on the attack looking for an immediate response but two chances went begging.

In the 31st minute, Scottish thought their pressure had paid off when flanker Joe Atkinson went over from the back of a huge drive only for the referee to chalk it off for a double movement.

Bedford were having no such problems finishing and made it 15-0 with a breakaway try from Adamson for a half-time advantage.

Scottish came out firing in the second period, but again shot themselves in the foot when a try seemed certain.

The Blues secured the try bonus point in the 53rd minute when the ball squirmed out of a ruck with Burns fastest to react. The scrum half scooped in the ball before hurtling under the posts giving Myles Dorrian a simple conversion to make it 22-0.

Being four tries down seemed to be the catalyst the Exiles needed as they fired back with two quick scores.

But Bedford weren’t going to let their hard work be undone and they replied with three tries in seven minutes to put the game to bed. The first came from a driving maul following a lineout and George was on hand to fall over the line, Dorrian converting.

Burns then showed his pace four minutes later to dot down again before O’Conor benefitted from more solid forward work which created a turnover, and the centre showed excellent skills to score, Jake Sharp adding the extras.

Scottish scored two late tries to secure a try bonus point to make the final score 41-22 .

Blues are next back in action on Saturday, April 8, when Yorkshire Carnegie visit Goldington Road for the final home game of the season.