Bedford lose out as former Blue Veenendaal wins it for Nottingham

A late, late score from former Blue Daryl Veenendaal condemned Bedford to a 36-34 defeat against Nottingham at Goldington Road on Saturday.

Bedford were ahead after just a minute through Jake Sharp’s penalty, while Ben Adams then bulldozed his way over, with Sharp’s boot making it 10-0.

Nottingham were reduced to 14 men when another ex-Blue James Stephenson was carded in the 14th minute for a deliberate knock on and things got even worse six minutes later for the visitors.

Michael Le Bourgeois latched on to a Dean Adamson pass, but as he looked to feed Jordan Burns the ball was once again deliberately knocked on by Oli Evans who was carded with a penalty try awarded which Sharp converted.

Bedford turned the screw more a couple of minutes later as Adamson put the hosts 22-0 in front.

Once Nottingham returned to full strength, they had one try back, Jimmy Stevens going over.

Veenendaal missed the extras, but went over himself before half time as Nottingham trailed 22-10.

The visitors hurtled out of the blocks in the second period, David Williams collecting his own chip over the top to score under the posts with Veenendaal making it 22-17.

Three minutes later and the visitors moved ahead as Sharp’s grubber was collected by Evans who found Murray McConnell to dot down, Veenendaal doing the rest.

Jack Spittle then made it 29-22, but Bedford were back in the game as Tom James shimmied over.

On 77 minutes, Blues were in front once more through Piers O’Conor, Sharp’s boot making it 34-29.

However, Bedford couldn’t hold on as Tobias Freeman touched down and Veenandaal did the rest.