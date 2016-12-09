Bedford bring in Clements-Hill after Tapley suffers injury

Bedford Blues have been forced into a change to their announced team for tomorrow’s B&I Cup encounter against Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday as Pat Tapley has been ruled out due to injury.

Elliot Clements-Hill moves into the starting line-up while Josh Buggea comes in on the bench for the clash at Goldington Road.

Round Three of the cup pits the Blues against high-flying Trailfinders with the pair having already met in league action back in October when Ealing were able to record a one point win in a closely fought contest.

The Blues make six changes from the team which tasted defeat in the league last week with Ollie Dodge, Clements-Hill and Jordan Burns starting in the backs while Dan George gets his first start at hooker and is joined in the pack by Billy Walker and Jason Hill.

There are also places on the bench for Charley Robinson, Hayden Thompson-Stringer and Tom James.

Starting Line-up: 15. Matt Gallagher; 14. George Perkins; 13. Tom Farrell; 12. Ollie Dodge; 11. Elliot Clements-Hill; 10. Jake Sharp; 9. Jordan Burns;

1. Camilo Parilli-Ocampo; 2. Dan George; 3. Billy Walker; 4. Will Carrick-Smith; 5. Byron Hodge; 6. Ed Taylor (C); 7. Ben Adams; 8. Jason Hill.

Replacements: 16. Charley Robinson; 17. Hayden Thompson-Stringer; 18. Chris Judge; 19. Paul Tupai; 20. Josh Buggea; 21. Tom James; 22. Myles Dorrian.