Bedford Blues are Carnegie bound in B&I Cup

Bedford second rower Will Carrick-Smith is aware another big performance is needed if his side want to continue their unbeaten British & Irish Cup campaign at Yorkshire Carnegie on Saturday.

The Blues head to Headingley Stadium after beating Newport Gwent Dragons Premiership Select 46-33 at the weekend, while Carnegie were losing 51-35 at Ealing Trailfinders.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Carrick-Smith said: “We know that we’ve got work to do heading into the game against Yorkshire Carnegie.

“They are going well in the Championship, they’re a big, strong unit so we know that we’ll really need to come together to get something from that game.”

Meanwhile, Carrick-Smith was happy with parts of the performance at Goldington Road on Saturday, but knows his side could do better.

He added: “It was tough all round for us out there.

“We had the slope against us in the first half and while a few things were going right for us, there were a few things that were also going wrong as well.

“We’ll take a look at them and then address it next week.

“From a forwards point of view, the lineout functioned really well with the first job being done really well but looking after the ball when we came down was a bit of an issue.

“The scrum hit really well but then we were guilty of taking our foot off a little bit.”

“We couldn’t really analyse the opposition at all heading into this game but we were able to focus on our own game. Parts of today were really nice to watch