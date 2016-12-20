Awesome Ampthill make it six out of six

Ampthill finished the year with an excellent 43-19 National One victory over Old Albanian on Saturday.

The hosts saw Gavin Williams start at scrum half, with Ben Calder returning to the bench and Jonny Morgan making his first squad appearance of the season as outside backs replacement.

Ampthill took the lead on 10 minutes with a simple penalty from Joe Tarrant and extended their advantage three minutes later when Will Goodge crashed over.

However, a turnover on their 22 resulted in a breakaway score for OA’s Nicholas Stevens in the 16th minute.

Ampthill’s pack began to turn the screw though, scoring two more tries through blindside Loti Molitika on 26 minutes and tight head Matt Collins just before the break.

Tarrant added he extras for both making the score 22-5 at oranges. The second half began with Albanian upping their tempo and on 45 minutes, they were awarded a penalty try, while Sam Baker saw yellow too.

The hosts lifted their game and prevented any score during the penalty period as restored to a full complement, Ampthill were given their own penalty try on the hour, Tarrant converting.

Old Albanian came back again with another converted try on 67 minutes for scrum half Morgan Thompson.

But Amps took the game out of reach in the last 10 minutes with two tries, the first a penalty try and the second a first score at this level for replacement hooker Ben Wilkinson.

Head coach Paul Turner said: “It was a frustrating afternoon with our set-piece dominance not seeing the reward from the officials that it might.

“Our pack were outstanding with Tongans Maama and brother Loti Molitika and Aleki Lutui the standing outs.

“A bonus point and sixth consecutive win is a great way to end the year.”

Ampthill next travel to Mowden Park on July 7.