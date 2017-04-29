Athletic end the season in style

Bedford Athletic concluded their National Three Midlands campaign with a 53-19 victory over Towcestrians.

Despite relegation being confirmed, this final league game saw a devastating display of attacking rugby from Athletic, who scored eight tries.

The intentions of the hosts were obvious from the off as they immediately exerted pressure on the visitors.

A series of penalties led to a line-out catch-and-drive try from a maul for Ben Middleton on three minutes.

Minutes later Bedford repeated the dose, this time the backs profiting with Charlie Darlow crossing for the try.

Andy Ince crossed for a third try on eight minutes as trailing 17-0, Towcestrians steadied the ship and a period of attack paid dividends when Bedford’s Nick Thomas was sin-binned and Callum Jones crossed for a converted try.

The visitors also had a player sin-binned on 26 minutes and Bedford created several good chances but it was Towcestrians who scored next from a Jake Bates break to make it 17-12.

Bedford added an unconverted try to extend the lead to 22-12 at half-time when Tom Orton powered through a gap and sent a well-weighted pass for Woodhead to score.

Early in the second-half Athletic missed a penalty but minutes later Josh Cassell cut back to touch down, James Mortimer adding the extras for 29-12.

The visitors’ David Devlin-Jones was sin-binned on 49 minutes and five minutes later Bedford’s David Simpson burst though for the sixth try, converted by James Hawken.

The hosts’ seventh try came on 61 minutes when Ben Middleton propelled himself to the line following sustained pressure in the visitors’ 22.

A penalty from Hawken consolidated the lead and with the game won, Bedford producing a fast attacking brand of rugby. The eighth try was dotted down by Stuart Livesey on 72 minutes, Hawken again converting.

Towcestrians did pull a try back but there was no doubting it was Bedford’s day.