Ampthill suffer Albion defeat

Ampthill visited Plymouth Albion for another titanic battle in National One on Saturday with the hosts coming out on top 16-9.

Amps had made an excellent start, dominating territory and possession for the first 10 minutes.

But Josh Sharp missed a sitter of a penalty in front of the posts on five minutes and again on 24, slightly to the right. On any other day the National One player of the month for October would have kicked them in his sleep.

Albion started to respond but after a change of kickers A’s James Pritchard scored in the 33rd minute with a penalty.

Just five minutes later, after more pressure, Pritchard was successful with another penalty.

Just before the break, A’s left wing Sam Baker jumped in, leaving a hole which Albion exploited to touch down on 46 minutes for a 7-6 lead.

The A’s coaching team were concerned as playing with the elements they had failed to convert pressure into points.

The second half started well for Ampthill and on 50 minutes Pritchard stepping up to score a penalty to give them a 9-7 lead

Albion responded in the 55th minute with a penalty to nudge back in front, 10-9.

This score was the trigger for the home side to establish their ascendancy and, using the conditions well, the control they demonstrated was in complete contrast to Amps failure to make the most of them in the first half.

The hosts extended their lead in the 62nd and 68th minute with well-taken penalties to make it 16-9.

A’s effort couldn’t be faulted as they dominated the final 10 minutes but a lack of accuracy and game control saw opportunities wasted as they exited Brickfields with a just another losing bonus point.

Head coach Paul Turner said: “We can’t ask for any more effort, in particular the from the pack who collectively put in a massive shift against a very good Plymouth eight.

“One or two of the backs had an off day which ultimately cost us the victory.”

The result saw them drop from second to fourth in the league table. They have a break this weekend before hosting Rosslyn Park on Saturday, November 25.