Ampthill secure bonus point win at Macclesfield

Ampthill made it five wins from six with a fine 28-12 victory at Macclesfield in National One on Saturday.

The visitors squad saw a number of changes from win over Moseley, as James Fish made his first start, while Matt Collins, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Rob Bell, Kev Barrett, Elliot Reeder, Joe Bercis and Ben Calder all starting.

A’s picked up where they left off the previous weekend with a clinical first quarter scoring three converted tries, through centre Will Goodge (13), Barrett (21) and Earl (23), fly-half Stef Jones adding the extras to all three.

The home side gradually came back into the game as the visitors intensity and accuracy levels dropped a shade, as seven minutes before the break, Tom Morton went over, making it 21-5 at oranges.

Ampthill weren’t allowed to return to the pattern and comfort of the first quarter for the remainder of the game as the home side competed well at the breakdown.

However, after a period of concerted pressure from the hosts Amps were awarded a penalty in midfield which was kicked to the 22.

A series of phases resulted in wing Sam Baker taking an inside ball to cross for the bonus point try on 61 minutes, Jones keeping up his 100 per cent record with the boot.

With Macclesfield now needing four scores it seemed the result was sealed but the hosts redoubled their efforts making life difficult for A’s.

Reeder earned a yellow card, as did Maama Molitika (79) and Joe Bercis (80) late on, as Ryan Parkinson went through to make it 28-12.

Director of Rugby Mark Lavery said: “Securing a bonus point win on the road is pleasing but, after a very satisfactory first quarter, we allowed the hosts to come back into the game exerting much pressure in the second half.

“Our self-discipline during the last quarter was unacceptable, especially following a similar episode last week.”

A’s host Blackheath this weekend.