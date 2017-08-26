Ampthill pick up a double win

Ampthill’s 1881s side defeated Peterborough Lions 33-24 while the 1st XV prevailed over Newport 29-14 during pre-season action at the weekend.

Vili Ma’asi brought his Peterborough squad to Ampthill for the 1881s final pre-season game.

A strong Ampthill side awaited, with a number of 1st XV match-day players starting and playing the whole game.

A big, athletic and skillful Lions side pushed the 1881s all the way to lead 24-21 with 20 minutes gone in the second half. Amps had to raise their game, scoring two further tries to secure the result.

The 1st XV went behind to an early try before scoring 22 unanswered points after 60 minutes despite the young Newport side running the home defence ragged at times.

The sides exchanged tries in the last quarter to leave the score 29-14 at full time.

The A’s tries were scored by hooker Aleki Lutui, breaking from a maul, wing Sam Baker, lock Paino Hehea from close range, new signing Syd Blackmore, who broke the line inside his own half, stepped the cover and scampered 55 metres, and scrum-half Stef Liebenberg, who was in support to take an offload after wing Peter Weightman had bounced three defenders.

Head coach Paul Turner said: “It was a good work out against a youthful Newport side who tested our defence as Syd Blackmore had a standout game.”

Meanwhile, Karl Garside and the aforementioned flanker Blackmore have signed for the 2017/18 season.

The 6ft 2ins 20 stone prop Garside has joined from Old Albanians for whom he made 48 appearances in the National One and Two South from 2015- 17, scoring four tries.

He has been capped for England Counties U20.

Blackmore, 20, joins full-time from Bath Academy having been dual registered for the past two seasons.

He has two caps for Wales U20, earned in the most recent Junior Rugby World Cup.