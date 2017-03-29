A’s keep up the pressure by beating Hull Ionians

Ampthill beat Hull Ionians 31-11 at home in National One on Saturday to maintain their hold on third and keep the pressure on second-placed Plymouth.

The A’s led 17-8 at half-time through Aleki Lutui, Karim Lynch and a penalty try, with Joe Tarrant adding one conversion.

Ampthill score their final try at the weekend

Ionian’s added a try to their earlier penalty in the dying seconds of the half to narrow the gap at the turnaround, while after the restart, the visitors scored first to bring the score back to 17-11.

Tries from Loti Molitika and Kev Barrett, with Steff Jones converting, restored Ampthill’s points advantage though.

It ensured they took another five points as they continue to press for their highest-ever league finish and improve on last year’s fourth place.

Ampthill’s director of rugby Mark Lavery said: “It was important for us to get the win.

“We needed to rescue the season following our defeat to Coventry last time out –we were a little inaccurate at times, so maybe that wasn’t achieved as we’d liked.

“We tried a couple of things, some of them paid off and that has given us real food for thought.

“Some things were less successful, but we’ve got a few boys that are beginning to become available for us out of the sick bay so it was important for us to get the win.

“We need a big week in training now because we know things will be a lot harder for us this week up at Blaydon.”

Ampthill now have two weeks away from Dillingham Park as they first travel to Blaydon before travelling down to the south-west to play second-place Plymouth in a fortnight.