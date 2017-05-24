Perfect record intact for two Bedford sides

The rains came this week, with a lot of Bedford CC games falling victim to the weather, but there were positive results for the games that did take place.

On Tuesday evening, the U13 Eagles comfortably beating Queens Park by eight wickets. Bowling first, James Dickman secured three wickets along with Freddie McPhail, Charlie King and Jake Brown in a Queens Park total of 98-6. George Mansell (30 not out) and Rohan Mehmi (32 not out) both retired in a comfortable chase for the A side.

It was a dramatic game at The Bury as the U13 Falcons tied with Biddenham. Bedford batted first and Vandit Vyas scored 30 not out with Tom Hayward adding 25 in a total of 107-2.

Two wickets apiece for Hayward and Ben Ashdown were not enough for the Falcons as Biddenham smashed their last ball for six to tie.

The weather played a big part in the fixtures in the Bedfordshire Invitational League, as torrential rain ended the 1st XI game with Ampthill at The Bury. The 2nd XI faced a tough trip to Lutonians and fell by the wayside as they collapsed to a big 189-run defeat.

It was a much better forecast on Sunday, as the 1st and 2nd XI continued their 100 per cent starts with comfortable victories against Sandy and Great Brickhill.

The 1st XI were put into bat at The Bury and hit 226-7 as Manvir Chauhan top scored with 70. Nathan Healey (4-27) took three wickets in an over to kickstart the defence and Arjun Manku claimed 3-6 as Sandy were dismissed for just 80.

The 2nd XI also batted first at Great Brickhill and scored 241-8. Maninder Singh top scored with 79, ably supported by captain Tom Carr (48). The defence was comfortable with Umar Mughal (3-1) and Simeon Gay (3-13) cleaning up the middle and late order in a 138-run victory.