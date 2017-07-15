Otters’ promotion dreams are back on

Flitwick renewed their Saracens Hertfordshire League Championship promotion challenge after a 66-run away victory over rivals Dunstable Town at Lancot Park.

Al Mahmud Hasan was the hero, slicing through the home side’s batting order.

He took 5-60, including the big wicket of Australian overseas player Ben Abbott as Flitwick dismissed the hosts for 195. Hasan was well-supported by Flitwick’s own import, Nadeera Nawela, who took 3-47.

The Otters had earlier racked up a total of 261-8, with 16-year-old Rahul Sheemar, who is part of the Essex academy squad, scoring 54 on his league debut for the club.

Harry Thurstance added 36 and Nawela crafted 97 from 102 balls as Flitwick put up a strong score.

After seeing their opponents bat out for four successive draws in Division 3B, Flitwick II returned to winning ways with a prized defeat of leaders St Albans West Indians at the Hardy Vale.

Shoaib Rashid (2-34) and Sam Pitkin (2-25) bowled miserly spells as the West Indians were dismissed for 182 in 52 overs.

The Otters then eased to a seven-wicket victory on the back of a 134-run opening stand between Phil Gurney (56) and Michael Bodo (70).

The win powered them to third in the table.

There was less joy for Flitwick III in their Division 8A match against St Albans III at Harlington.

The Otters lost the toss and the visitors batted well to make 225-7, although there was a contentious caught-behind appeal against Rob Baylis on 30 turned down, before he went on to make a well-crafted 80.

Ryan Wing bowled a fine second spell for Flitwick and finished with 2-34 while Akmal Qamar captured three wickets himself.

Skipper Andrew Summerfield responded with a well-judged 80, but lacked batting support and the Otters were eventually resigned to dig in and bat out their innings for 183-9.

They have now slipped to third in the table.

Nawela and Bodo were in the runs again on Sunday, as Flitwick Sunday 1sts beat Potton Town in the Greene King Bedfordshire League Premier Division.

Nawela made 85 not out and Bodo an unbeaten 67 as the Otters chased down 194 with six overs to spare at the Hardy Vale.

Joe Bygraves bowled a tight opening spell and finished with 2-26 as Potton were held to 193-9.

The winless IIs had a high-scoring encounter at Harrold, last season’s other promoted side, in Division Two.

Harrold amassed 326-9, with Nathan Wing taking three wickets in his opening spell and Andrew Kennard persevering for figures of 4-67 later on.

The Otters made a decent fist of the difficult chase, and ended up on 283-9.

Gurney made 58, Chris Benton 45 and Wing 32.

The women’s XI lost by 140 runs against Kempston Methodist, though Chantal Malan did well in the bowling attack to take 2-33.