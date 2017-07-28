Wonderful day on the water for Bedford Rowing Club

Bedford Rowing Club had one of the most successful regatta weekends in their long history at the weekend.

At St Neots Regatta on the River Great Ouse the club reached 14 finals, winning eight.

Ana Shreeves, winner of Womens Open single sculls. PNL-170726-094041002

On Saturday the club won the women’s open double Sculls and men’s veteran B eights.

The club also reached the finals of the women’s single sculls and men’s veteran fours.

The following day Bedford featured in 10 finals, winning seven including the blue riband event of the whole regatta, the men’s Elite Eights.

In a thrilling race where the lead changed several times and rowing against the local St Neots club, Bedford gained the upper hand in the last few strokes to win by half a length.

The victorious eight, including two coaches in the bow seats, having just beaten the host club to take the Open Eights event. PNL-170726-094029002

Other winners came in the women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, mixed double sculls and men’s veteran eights.

The club also reached the finals of the women’s single sculls, men’s veteran sculls, men’s veteran sculls and junior double sculls.

The finalists were spread right across the club with juniors, seniors and veterans all reaching finals.

More than 600 crews attended the event and with success like this, Bedford is now looking forward to their 131st season with growing expectation.

Bedford Rowing Club girls double skull winners. PNL-170726-094337002