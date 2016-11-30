Thumping win for Ampthill over Blaydon

Ampthill enjoyed a crushing 50-14 victory over Blaydon in their National One clash on Saturday.

The hosts welcomed back tight head prop Ross Davies, having played in the Championship and in the USA since his last spell in maroon and amber as A’s led early on through Joseph Tarrant’s penalty.

On 13 minutes, Tarrant took a short pass and brushed off three attempted tackles to score, before converting too.

The hosts added to their tally on the half our when Sam Baker broke a tackle and crashed over for an unconverted try.

Ampthill had another score four minutes before the break as a 60m move which went though multiple phases with scrum half Alex Mitchell in support to take the final pass to touch down.

Tarrant’s boot made the score 22-0 at oranges.

After the interval, Ampthill carried on attacking, Samuel Hanks going over, quickly followed by Baker, as Tarrant converted both to make it 36-0 on 52 minutes.

Blaydon then threw caution to the wind and ran the ball from everywhere scoring a fine try in the 57th minute through Thomas Bramwell converted by Ryan Foreman.

A’s were quickly back in teh ascendancy as Aleki Lutui powered over twice, Tarrant again adding the extras.

Blaydon weren’t done either though, Cameron Bell touching down and Foreman adding the extras.

Ampthill head coach Paul Turner said: “It was a very pleasing team performance, particularly in the first half when we were physical, smart and accurate.

“Our back row were impressive with Loti Molitika having his best game in an Ampthill shirt but Alex Mitchell’s performance deserved the man of the match accolade.

“Blaydon are not a bad side as others will discover when the ground gets heavier.”

A’s host Plymouth Albion this weekend.