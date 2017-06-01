Terrific Triathlon result

A mixed team from Bedford Harriers won a well-backed British Triathlon event held in Kempston recently.

The Harriers had three teams entered in the annual British Triathlon team relays event at Box End Park earlier this month, which was very well supported with an entry of 66 teams in total.

Each team member takes it in turn to swim, cycle and run a super-sprint distance triathlon, tagging the next team member on completion of each discipline.

The prize for fastest mixed team went to Alastair Fadden, Gill Fullen and Billy Fadden who completed the race in 3.24 hours and finished in fifth overall.

The other groups put up a tremendous fight and Team Bell took an early lead, but were eventually caught on the bike section, allowing Billy Fadden the joy of lapping them on the final run.

At the Corby five-mile race, Harriers took top spots in several age group categories. Kevin-Shelton Smith was first Harrier home in 31.57 mins, winning his age group, and Sally Cartwright took her age category title in 35:11. Ronnie Singleton-Lawley came third in her age group.

Bedford Team Tri Relays, (swim 750m, bike 20km, run 5km): 1st mixed team, Team F: 03:24:30hrs; Alastair Fadden (13:22mins, 36:54mins, 20:01mins), Gill Fullen (14:08, 35:45, 19:22) and Billy Fadden (12:47, 32:19, 17:38).

Team Bell: 03:36:26; Nicholas Beardow (13:26, 35:41, 22:20), Mark Lowe (12:44, 36:21, 22:33), Gary Rudd (12:57, 34:24, 23:00). Team Blast: 04:24:36; Sacha Trude (13:03, 38:48, 25:17), Samantha Baylis (16:06, 44:30, 24:47), Ian Sturgess (18:42, 49:21, 31:17)

Corby 5: 1st MV5 Kevin Shelton-Smith 31:57mins; Tony Barnes 34:45; 1st FV50 Sally Cartwright 35:11; Stuart Snelson 39:07; 3rd FV55 Veronica Singleton-Lawley 40:11; Russell Cartwright 41:23; Ray Cooke 43:53; Adrian Quarry 47:56.

Worcester Half -Marathon: Steve Crane, 2:08:18.