Tennis ace opens club

Could the next Andy Murray or Joanna Konta come from Bedford?

That was the question asked by former British number one tennis ace Greg Rusedski, when he officially opened the new Towers Health and Racquets Club in Clapham Road on Saturday.

Greg Rusedski opens the new club

And why not, he suggested, after playing young enthusiasts and club members in a series of demonstrations.

Greg, who made the US Open final in 1997, congratulated Matthew Towers and his wife, Ann, for having the vision to create the complex which has three indoor tennis courts and four outdoor ones besides squash courts, gyms, swimming pool and other health facilities.

Mr Towers said that when Bedford’s Kimbolton Road Squash Club closed down he made a promise to himself.

“If ever I was in a position to improve racquet and gym facilities in Bedford, I would make it happen,” he said.

“Then in 2012 I sold my previous business and in spite of having no experience in the leisure sector I was finally able to make a start on realising the dream.”

He said Mayor Dave Hodgson and the council as well as then MP Richard Fuller ‘had been a tremendous help’.