Rower Molly set to make a real splash at British Championships

Wootton rower Molly Johnson will be aiming to make a big splash this Saturday when she takes part in the British Championships.

She and Rebecca Welch, from Ely, are hoping a win in the Junior 18 doubles in Nottingham in a bid to represent England in the upcoming home internationals.

The 17-year-old is a student at Sharnbrook Upper School and recently achieved three A stars, five A’s and two B’s in her GCSEs despite the rigorous demands of her rowing training.

Molly started rowing at Bedford Rowing Club in 2013, as earlier this year she finished second in the National Scullery Regatta in the J17 singles and second in the Championship Doubles at the National Schools Regatta.

The teenager also won the Metropolitan regatta in the J18 quad event and was first in the T2 quads.

Rowing for the Isle of Ely club of Cambridgeshire, Molly came second at the Henley Women’s regatta where they pre-qualified for the Henley Royal event.

The same crew came second in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup at Henley.

Last year saw Johnson selected for the J16 trials for international prospects and in 2015 she won in the J16 quads at the British Rowing Championships.

In 2014 she came fifth out of 190 rowers in the national indoor rowing championships and was selected for the Great Britian start-up training programme in early 2015.