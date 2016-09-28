Paralympian Julie Rogers hails ‘amazing’ Rio experience

Bedford’s Julie Rogers didn’t qualify for the final of the Women’s 100m T42 after clocking 17.41secs to finish fifth in her Paralympics GB heat in Rio.

Writing on her Instagram account, she said: “What an amazing experience.

“I did not execute my race the way I should have with a disappointing performance, but in my first games in a sport where I have so much to learn, I cannot be too upset.

“I will develop this going into next season and I hope to show everyone what I am truly capable of in the World Champs.

“Thank you to everybody who has supported me.”