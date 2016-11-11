Lovell heads to York Hall for sixth pro bout

Bedford boxer Max Lovell is all set for his sixth pro bout at York Hall this weekend, on the Goodwin Promotions ‘Back of the Net’ bill this weekend.

Lovell, who has won his five previous bouts, and takes on Dan Blackwell, who has seven wins and 59 defeats on his record.

The Bedford fighter said: “Training has gone really well and I’m preparing for my first professional six round fight.

“I went straight back into training after my last win, and continued to improve on fitness and spar with good sparring partners.

“I’m looking forward to my next test in Dan Blackwell.

“He is a tough opponent who has gone this distance with high level fighters including Anthony Ogogo.”

For tickets, contact Max on 07702 561715 or Harry on 07754 828014