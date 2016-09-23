Lovell back in the ring to face Conroy at York Hall

Bedford boxer Max Lovell is due to have his fourth professional fight this weekend when he is lined up to face Liam Conroy on the Goodwin Promotions ‘For Honour and Pride’ bill at York Hall.

The 22-year-old has won his three previous fights to date, beating Kevin McCauley, Gabor Balogh and Liam Griffiths and now takes on an opponent who has won one and lost 14 of his 15 pro bouts.

On the bout, Lovell said: “Preparation has been great, I felt faster and fitter every week during fight camp.

“I feel like this has been the best preparation so far as we made sure not to start upping the intensity of the training too early to make sure I didn’t start feeling burnt out and drained by the time the fight camp.

“Now it’s finished, I’m feeling on point for Saturday and would like to thank all the support I’ve receive from the Bedfordshire area so far.”

There are some tickets available for the bout and contact Max on 07702 561715 or Arry on 07754 828014 for more information.