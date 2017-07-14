Lauren gearing up for her Italian job

Bedford & County 400m runner Lauren Russell has been selected to represent Great Britain at the European Junior Championships in Italy later this month.

The youngster was picked on the back of some excellent performances, as she was part of Great Britain Junior team at the recent Loughborough International finishing second in a time of 55.62secs.

From there, she went on to race in the England U20/U23 Championships at her local Bedford track, with a massive PB of 53.92secs.

She then clocked 56.1secs in the UK Women’s League Division One match, again at Bedford, before selected to run for GB in the Bauhaus Juniorengala out in Germany.

There, Lauren powered to a superb PB of 53.89secs to triumph and will now represent GB in the European Junior Championships in Grosseto, Italy next weekend in both the 400m and 4x400m relay.

The former Sharnbrook Upper School pupil and has been asked to open the new sports hall at Thurleigh Lower this week.