Indoor win for Bedford Ladies

Bedford Ladies translated their outdoor form into indoor success at the East Division One Indoor competition on Saturday at Kelsey Kerridge Sports Centre, Cambridge.

The Chester Road side, who haven’t entered any East Indoor competitions in previous seasons, were a late admission and won three out of three matches scoring 29 goals and conceding just two.

Bedford faced Bishop’s Stortford in their first fixture and ran out 5-0 victors, followed by a 13-1 thumping of Broadlands.

In the final match Emily Allen came into the squad to make her first team debut in goal, as Leanne Sargeant had to leave for a work shift and the 15-year-old Bedford Girls School student made some great saves to help the Maroons to an 11-1 win.

Over the course of the three matches, each of the squad of eight outfield players featured on the scoresheet.

Sam Turner and Kate Costin led the way with seven, while Andrea Mason and Beth Noble both notched four each.

SJ Darrington, Emma Pinney and Jenna Maclaren all grabbed doubles, while Sargeant and Cheryll Wilson found the net too.

Bedford’s player of the day accolade was split between Noble and Turner whilst the title means that Bedford will be promoted into a higher indoor competition next season.

Bedford Ladies return to EWL Premier action at home to Wapping on Saturday, January 14.