HOCKEY: Leeson on target for Wales O50s

Congratulations were in order for Bedford Hockey Club legend Joy Leeson last weekend after she represented the Wales O50’s side for the first time at the Masters Home Nations tournament in Dublin.

Although Wales lost to England and Ireland, a first international goal from Joy helped her country to a 2-2 draw against Scotland and she was also nominated as player of the match by her team-mates.

She said: “It was such a huge honour to play for my country.

“I enjoyed the whole experience immensely and will never forget my first Wales goal.

“Hopefully it’s the first of many.

“Now I need to continue to work on my fitness in preparation for the Euros in Holland in August.”