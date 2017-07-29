Gill charges to record Outlaw triathlon time

Gill Fullen completed the trio of Outlaw Triathlons in style by smashing the course record in Nottingham.

Following podium finishes in two middle distance triathlons this year, the Bedford Harriers runner completed the full (iron) distance triathlon in Nottingham in a course record time of 9.44 hours.

This beat her PB at this distance by nearly an hour and set the fastest bike time ever ridden by a lady on this course.

In Beds AAA 10k, Kevin Willett was first Harrier to finish in 37.59 minutes. Harriers’ first lady home, also gaining the award for 1st LV40 was Laura Marsh in a time of 45.06 minutes.

In Luton, Kirstie Sharman achieved a great result in a 10k as first lady in 41.02 minutes.

Results:

Outlaw Triathlon, (Swim, 2.4 miles, Bike 112 miles, Run 25.2 miles): 1st Lady, Gill Fullen, 9:44:46 hrs, (1:05:43hrs, 5:10:50hrs, 3:22:31hrs)

Beds AAA 10k: Kevin Willett, 37:59mins; Jon Clark, 39:49; Bryan Seago, 41:24; 1st LV 40, Laura Marsh, 45:06; Alan Rickhuss, 45:36; Adam Foster, 45:45; Mike Brewer, 46:31; Rachel Cameron, 47:14; Niki Jones, 47:50; Veronica Singleton-Lawley, 47:56; David Spratt; 49:19; Kerry Batten, 52:18; Beverley Gous, 52:52; Steven Wallace, 53:29; Duncan Worthy, 53:32; Sophie Studley, 57:26; Robin Fiander, 57:37; Club best time, Larry Corkrey, 58:36Scott

Luton 10k: 1st Lady, Kirstie Sharman, 41:02mins; David Sharman, 42:46; Jerry Pullinger, 44:23; Lisa Chapple, 55:45; Carole Darnell, 01:06:38hrs; Karen Barringer, 01:07:08; Jaswant Chana, 01:07:23.

Snowdonia Trail Marathon: Oliver Jones, 5:10:20hrs

Scott Snowdonia Trail Half Marathon: Kirsty Jones, 3:22:17hrs

Ultra 5K x 5: Oliver Jones, 1:51:51hrs; 1st F40, Laura Marsh, 2:16:16; Kirsty Jones, 2:19:31.