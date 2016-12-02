GB call for Bedford & County’s Murray

Bedford & County athlete Rebecca Murray has been called up to the GB team for the European Cross Country Championships held in Italy on December 11.

She earned her spot in the team after a superb run at the McCain Challenge Cross Country race in Liverpool at the weekend.

In the Combined Senior & Under 23 Women’s race, Murray had probably her best ever race to date, finishing in third place overall.

The 22-year-old’s time for the ladies 8.1K course was 27:13mins, just two seconds behind winner Gemma Steel.

Rebecca’s club-mate Alice Burgin was 68th in 29:43.

Several of Bedford and County AC’s athletes were also taking part as Jack Douglas had an excellent run in the combined Senior and U23 men’s race, finishing 71st overall with a time of 31:15 for the 9.8K course.

Alex Bellew was 88th with 31:33, while 17-year-old Ben Davies had an excellent run finishing 35th (21:39) in the 6.7K U20 race. where Stan Willis and Jake Barraclough came 66th (22:09) and 77th (22:30) respectively.

Meanwhile, Jack Goodwin moved to top of the UK rankings at the Wolverton 5 mile road race at Willen Lakes, Milton Keynes on Saturday.

Along with Matt Bergin, the pair quickly went to the head of the field as the race got underway. Goodwin stayed in the lead pack until the halfway point before kicking away to win in 24:01mins.

This moved him to top of the 2016 UK 5 mile rankings.

Bergin Matt having his first race since July, due to injury, ran cautiously early on, but eased his way from sixth at halfway, to finish runner up in 24:24.

Josh Lunn was 8th (26:04), Ollie Saville 16th (27:07), Paul Gooding 65th (31:36), Dave Stubbins 172nd (41:35), and Rob Lands 178th (42:36).

Another of Bedford’s top runners Steve Naylor ran out a comfortable winner of the Eynesham 10K on Sunday, beating a field of almost 600, recording the excellent time of 31:59 considering his recent time off due to injury.