Flitwick Dolphins emerge triumphant

Flitwick Dolphins SC enjoyed an excellent nightat Biggleswade Swiming Club’s recent Open Meet, emerging as the winning club.

Alongside all of the 185 personal best times gained by of Flitwick’s swimmers, there were also medals, club records and winter regional times achieved at the two-day competition, which took place on June 24-25.

Senior swimmer Tyler Watson proudly accepted his award for Top Scoring Boy over the duration of the weekend, while Tom Malia and Adam Holmes followed closely behind, claiming the runners-up prize.

Francesca Baber and Connie Brooker were runners-up for Top Scoring Girl.

The Open Meet also saw the Steppingley Road outfit’s swimmers achieve club records, which illustrated the invaluable effort they have been putting in both at training sessions and open meets.

These included Baber in the 50m butterfly (for 11-year-olds) and Autumn Handscombe in the 100m breaststroke (13-year-old catergory).

Overall, 173 medals were won by Flitwick, of which 62 were gold.

The award for Best Visiting Club was presented to club captain Katie Tompkins, which marked yet another success at the event.

For more information about the club, visit their website at www.flitwickdolphins.org.uk.