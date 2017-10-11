Evans bags four as Bedford defeat Blueharts

Bedford continued their unbeaten start to the East Men’s League Premier A season with a 7-0 victory against local rivals Blueharts on Saturday.

The opening moments saw Bedford on the back foot as the Blueharts midfield took charge of the game and ran at the hosts’ defence to create some early opportunities.

The momentum shifted as soon as Bedford closed down the space though and started bossing the midfield tussles.

Bedford began winning the ball higher up the pitch and the forwards grew into the game, initiating attacks through sharp movement and clever link-up play.

For Bedford’s first goal they regained possession in the Blueharts half, played it quickly into the D where Simba Chigwada held the ball up before laying it off to Rich Evans who expertly fired past the opposing keeper.

It was quickly 2-0 when Dave Appleton was next to provide Evans with a pinpoint pass, and the striker doubled their lead.

Bedford’s multiple forays into the D resulted in Chigwada winning a penalty corner, which was clinically finished by Alex Drummond with a low drag flick into the corner.

Appleton added a piece of individual skill for 4-0, taking on the Blueharts defence down the right, cutting in on the back line before deftly lifting the ball over the flailing keeper.

In the second-half the Bedford back four of Rob Tarrant, Tom Wallis, Nick Card and Rob Turner stood firm to overcome some early Blueharts pressure.

Evans completed his hat-trick to make it 5-0 following some silky midfield build-up play, then hit his fourth and Bedford’s sixth after trickery from Charlie Axford down the left.

Chigwada wrapped up the scoring with Bedford’s seventh after a fine lay-off by Matt Wilson.

Bedford travel to St Albans full of confidence for an early season top-of-the-table clash this Saturday.