Ellie’s elite bid

Bedford’s Ellie Piggott has her sights set firmly on gaining selection for the World Rowing Championships in September after winning a silver medal at the World Rowing Cup III in Switzerland on Saturday.

The Oxford University graduate rowed to second place as part of the lightweight women’s quadruple scull on the iconic Rotsee in Lucerne – one of four medals won by British crews in the final event before the World Championships in Florida.

Piggott was joined by Wallingford RC team-mate Gemma Hall as well as Robyn Hart-Winks and Maddie Arlett in the boat, finishing three seconds behind winners Australia.

Piggott said: “We’re really grateful for the opportunity to be able to come and race because the lightweight women’s quad tends to be a World Championships event. So for the event to run and for us to have enough Lottery funding to be able to compete is massive.

“We’ve all done a lot in doubles this season, but it’s the first time we’ve come together in this boat.”

Selection for the World Championships will be announced on August 10, with Piggott hoping to continue progressing with her crew in the coming weeks to guarantee their seats on the plane to the US.

She added: “We’ve got two months before Florida and that should be a fantastic championship.

“We need to get selected first, but hopefully it’ll all go to plan.”

