Costin double sends Bedford Ladies top

Bedford went to the top of the East Women’s League Premier Division after leapfrogging opponents Norwich Dragons with a 2-1 home victory at Chester Road on Saturday.

The Maroons took an early lead when an outstanding pass into the circle from Emma Pinny saw Kate Costin deflect the ball high into the net.

As the half wore on, Norwich begun to pose more of a threat and were inches away from grabbing an equaliser.

However, Bedford defended well with captain Rachel Jackson and Elli Priston making some fine tackles, and almost made it 2-0 through the impressive SJ Darrington’s rampaging run, with two team-mates unable to get a telling touch.

After half time, Leanne Sargeant made a a fine save, before Norwich levelled with a goal of high class; a backhand finish which gave Sargeant little chance.

The game was becoming a feisty affair, with some fully committed tackles from both sides, before Bedford produced their best spell late on.

Crucially, the hosts made their dominance count at a vital time as Costin grabbed her second of the game, a shot on the turn, after some persistent work from Charlotte Holland.

Norwich almost hit back immediately though, as they saw a good opportunity of their own go begging.

Steph Holyoak had the chance to extend the lead whilst Bedford’s corners were forcing the Dragons keeper into some good saves.

Some excellent play from Becca Budd in the midfield, using her experience to help close out the game with Verity Mason McLeod showing some neat stick work, saw Bedford able to end the game, passing and moving the ball more freely with some nice link up play and outletting from the whole team.

Next week Bedford will be looking to consolidate top spot when they host Holcombe, push back at 1pm.

The IIs lost 4-1 at Harleston Magpies in Division One N, while the IIIs secured their first Five Counties League Division Premier win of the season beating Potters Bar 3-1 thanks to goals from Joy Leeson (2) and Ellie Scott.

The IVs and Vs both retained top status in their respective divisions as the IIIs beat Saffron Walden Vs 2-0 and the Vs hammering Hertford IVs 10-0 , while the VIs lost 4-0 to St Neots IVs.

Bedford Men’s side picked up an excellent 5-2 win at Saffron Walden in EML Premier A, with the IIs 2-1 home winners over Wapping IVs.

The IIIs were held to a 4-4 draw at Welwyn Garden City, while the IVs beat West Herts Vs 3-1. The Vets lost 5-0 at home to Hertford IVs, with the Vs edged out 4-3 at Blueharts VIs and the VIs thumped by Stevenage VIs 6-1.